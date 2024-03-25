Jordan Armed Forces Conduct Humanitarian Airdrops In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 25 (Petra) - The Jordan Armed Forces - Arab army, in collaboration with allied nations, executed Monday 8 airdrops of humanitarian and food aid, targeting various locations in the northern Gaza Strip.Participating in this mission were aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, two from the United States, one from the Federal Republic of Germany, one from the Republic of Singapore, and a British aircraft, marking its inaugural involvement with the Jordan Armed Forces.This operation is part of the ongoing international endeavors of the Kingdom to alleviate the profound human suffering resulting from the ongoing Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.The Armed Forces reaffirm their commitment to dispatching humanitarian and medical assistance either via an air bridge from Marka Airport to El Arish International Airport or through airdrops over the Gaza Strip, along with ground aid convoys.The tally of airdrops conducted by the Jordan Armed Forces has now reached 58, while in collaboration with allied nations, it stands at 93 since the outset of the Israeli aggression on Gaza.