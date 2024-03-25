Gaza Death Toll Climbs To 32,333

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, March 25 (Petra) -- The Gaza Health Ministry said Monday the death toll from Israel's ongoing war rose to 32,333, most of them children and women, since the start of the aggression on October 7.The ministry also said the total number of injuries climbed to 74,694, adding that thousands of victims remained buried under the rubble of buildings flattened by air strikes, and bodies were scattered on the roads, where the occupation army barred ambulance crews from reaching them.It said Israeli forces carried out 11 massacres against families in the past 24 hours, leaving 107 people dead and 176 injured.