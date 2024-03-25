ASE Records 0.42% Decline In Trading

Amman, March 25 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) concluded its Monday trading session, with a decrease of 0.42 percent, settling at 2,473 points.Trading activity saw the exchange of approximately 2.5 million shares, reaching a total value of around JD3 million through 1,842 transactions.An analysis of closing figures showed that 33 companies experienced a decline in their share values, while 19 saw an uptick. The prices of shares for 41 other companies remained unchanged.

