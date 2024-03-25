Cavendish Maxwell strengthens Commercial Valuation team with key hires

(MENAFN- Cavendish Maxwell) Dubai, 25 March 2024 – Cavendish Maxwell, a leading property consultancy firm in the Middle East, is pleased to announce the recent additions to its Commercial Valuation team, Pawel Banach and Jessica Price. Pawel joins as Partner, bringing over two decades of extensive experience in commercial and residential real estate, while Jessica joins as Associate Partner, with 11 years of experience in real estate valuation and advisory.



Pawel, who leads the Commercial Valuation team across the UAE and Oman, has spent significant portions of his career in both Europe and the GCC, collaborating with leading global companies and demonstrating exceptional leadership skills. With a Master of Science in Property Appraisal & Management and a Bachelor of Engineering in Geodesy, Pawel's expertise spans across various aspects of real estate, including consulting, valuation, and investment consultancy. Notably, Pawel is a fellow member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and a RICS registered valuer, further underlining his commitment to professional excellence. Expressing his enthusiasm for joining Cavendish Maxwell, Pawel said, "I am thrilled to join Cavendish Maxwell and lead the Commercial Valuation team. I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to contribute to the firm's continued success and growth."



Jessica returns to Cavendish Maxwell as an Associate Partner, with extensive experience valuing mixed commercial, development, and residential properties in the UK and the Middle East. Jessica's membership with the RICS and her status as a RICS Registered Valuer equip her with extensive expertise in offering strategic valuation advice to clients. This ensures the delivery of best-in-class reports in a timely manner, reflecting the highest quality standards. Commenting on her appointment, Jessica stated, "I am excited to again be part of Cavendish Maxwell's Commercial Valuation team. I am committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and delivering value-added services to our clients."



Group Interim CEO, Henry Bacha, expressed his confidence in the new hires, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Pawel and Jessica to the Cavendish Maxwell family. Their extensive experience and knowledge will further enhance our capabilities in delivering exceptional services to our clients and strengthen our position as a leading property consultancy firm in the region."



With the addition of Pawel and Jessica to the team, Cavendish Maxwell reaffirms its commitment to providing comprehensive and innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients in the real estate industry.



About Cavendish Maxwell:



Cavendish Maxwell is a leading independent firm of chartered surveyors and property consultants in the Middle East, with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Kuwait City and Muscat. The company is a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and offers a full range of property-related services, including valuation, strategic advisory, research, project and building consultancy and investment and commercial agency expertise. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to delivering exceptional service, Cavendish Maxwell has established itself as a trusted advisor in the regional real estate market.





