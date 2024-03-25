Critical Manufacturing showcases MES advanced capabilities for SMT at APEX

(MENAFN- BCM) 25.3.2024, PORTO, Portugal – Critical Manufacturing, a global leader in next-level automation and manufacturing execution systems (MES), is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming 2024 IPC APEX EXPO, taking place April 9-11, 2024 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. Celebrating its 15th anniversary, Critical Manufacturing invites attendees to experience the future of MES in ASMPT SMT booth 1436 under the theme "Expect More from Your MES." Critical Manufacturing will once again join forces with ASMPT SMT, to showcase its modern manufacturing execution systems (MES) and its crucial role for the Intelligent Factory facilitating SMT and plant-wide optimization.

“By providing seamless integration, real-time data insights, and operational optimization, MES technology empowers manufacturers to navigate the complexities of modern SMT production environments with ease,” said Dante Dominguez, Director of Sales for SMT, Noth America, at Critical Manufacturing. “We are excited to showcase our cutting-edge MES solution at APEX, demonstrating how it can revolutionize manufacturing processes and drive sustainable growth for businesses worldwide."



MES excellence takes center stage

The electronics industry continues to bring forth unique challenges, including dynamic supply chains, fluctuating demands, slimming margins, and rapid changes in product lifecycles. In response to these challenges, Critical Manufacturing has designed a top-tier MES tailored to meet the demands of the electronics and SMT industry. It surpasses mere automation, providing comprehensive control and real-time adaptability to navigate production challenges in any circumstance.

Why MES for SMT

Critical Manufacturing MES addresses the specific SMT operation needs with out-of-the-box features for each part of the process. It optimizes SMT production by streamlining the flow of information, allowing for precise control and traceability over material serialization, solder paste application, component placement, soldering, test, and inspection processes. This level of control helps in reducing defects, minimizing downtime, and ensuring compliance with quality standards. Being an IPC-CFX ready MES with a rich library of drivers, equipment integration is seamless with SMT lines, ensuring machine and other software connectivity all over the plant.

Going beyond SMT lines

Critical Manufacturing MES is an integral component of the SMT and electronics manufacturing operation management (MOM) system, to boost efficiency throughout the factory. It manages the entire production process and material traceability through adaptable workflows. The MES customizes quality checks for each product, reducing costs, enhancing quality, and provides advanced analytics for issue detection and prevention, minimizing unplanned downtime to allow higher levels of overall equipment efficiency (OEE).

Moreover, the Critical Manufacturing MES serves as a robust data platform for the seamless collection of machine data and essential information from other systems. Context is added automatically, enabling advanced Industry 4.0 use cases such as predictive maintenance, and the native integration makes these capabilities easy and fast to implement. The Critical Manufacturing IoT Data Platform delivers contextual intelligence from MES, empowers manufacturers to derive transformative insights, and enhances performance, efficiency, and innovation across operations.

Modular for flexibility

The core strength of Critical Manufacturing MES lies in its adaptability. The modular architecture ensures a smooth integration into existing workflows. The MES offers diverse deployment options, including on-premises, cloud, or hybrid, empowering manufacturers to customize the MES to align with their unique requirements.

As the industry eagerly anticipates the 2024 IPC APEX EXPO, Critical Manufacturing extends an invitation to attendees to explore the next level of electronics/SMT manufacturing. Join the future of the Intelligent Factory at ASMPT booth 1436.

Book your demo/meeting

To see Critical Manufacturing MES in action, schedule your demonstration at the 2024 IPC APEX Expo in advance and meet with the MES experts. Book here!





