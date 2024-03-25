The St. Regis Abu Dhabi Presents an Exquisite Easter Brunch Experience at The Terrace on the Corniche

(MENAFN- qcomms) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 25 March 2024 – Embracing the vibrant spirit of Easter, The Terrace on the Corniche at The St. Regis Abu Dhabi will be hosting an Easter brunch to celebrate the occasion. Taking place on Sunday 31st of March, a delectable dining experience, traditional family customs, and exciting Easter festivities await guests who observe the holiday. It is a time to gather with loved ones, indulge in delicious food, and enjoy Easter egg hunts and family fun.



Easter Brunch

For a truly memorable Easter, The Terrace on the Corniche blends timeless family traditions with exciting Easter celebrations from 12:30 PM to 4:00 PM.



For starters, the menu showcases a spread of live stations, including a tempting outdoor BBQ station for barbecue lovers, featuring smokey whole ribeye, salmon, and roasted lamb leg packed with flavor. Guests can head to the next live station and enjoy fresh pasta and risotto cooked to perfection, while seafood enthusiasts will find bliss at the seafood bar, featuring tantalizing homemade gravlax.



Easter-inspired specialty desserts are a highlight of this family affair, with varieties including a golden Easter egg with fluffy white chocolate mousse, wild berry compote, and frozen chocolate soil. The pastry team has prepared a delightful array of Easter desserts featuring a variety of Easter eggs and chocolate bunnies. Additionally, guests can enjoy a selection of treats such as decadent chocolate tofu on coconut sable and a cherry chocolate tart with cooked tonka sabayon.



Entertainment options abound for all ages; little ones can enjoy Easter fun with decoration, face painting, and a magic show. Guests can elevate their celebration with carefully crafted beverage offerings, ranging from refreshing mocktails to premium spirits and champagne. The compelling packages include a soft package at AED 375, the Italian bubbly package at AED 500, or the French bubbly package at AED 750, each tailored to suit their preferences.



Don't miss the chance to revel in a lavish brunch experience with loved ones this Easter holiday at The Terrace on the Corniche.







MENAFN25032024007578011370ID1108017743