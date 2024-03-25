Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort Launches of its Latest Excursion

(MENAFN- Virtue mena)

El Jadida, Morocco, 25 March 2024: Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort announces the expansion of its excursion offerings, inviting guests to explore captivating journeys that unveil the essence of Morocco's vibrant cities. From neighbourhood cities: El Jadida and Azemmour, and through the lively streets of Casablanca to the historical landmarks of Rabat, guests can delve into the rich culture and heritage of this enchanting country.



Among the exciting new additions to Mazagan's excursion lineup is a special circuit highlighting the splendor of Arabian purebred horses. This unique experience offers guests the opportunity to discover the world of these majestic creatures, learning about their significance in Moroccan culture and heritage.



“Our newly introduced excursions showcase the diverse charm of Morocco's cities, providing guests with authentic and enriching experiences,” said Jacques Claudel, General Manager of Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort. “In addition to exploring the bustling souks of Casablanca and the architectural wonders of Rabat, guests can now discover the beauty of Arabian purebred horses.



In addition to the Arabian horse circuit, guests can explore the bustling souks of Casablanca, admire the architectural wonders of Rabat, or immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of Marrakech. Each excursion is curated to offer guests an authentic experience, with knowledgeable guides providing insight into the history and significance of each destination.





For guests looking to experience the magic of the Kingdom through a journey of discovery and exploration, Mazagan Resort's excursions offer the perfect opportunity. With a diverse array of programs to choose from, guests can tailor their adventures to suit their interests and preferences, creating memories that will last a lifetime.







