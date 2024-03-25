Bernstein research company predicts upward future for Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency market

(MENAFN) Bernstein, a prominent financial research firm, has issued a series of optimistic projections for the digital currency market, envisioning its total market value soaring to an impressive USD7.5 trillion. Central to their forecast is Bitcoin, the pioneering cryptocurrency, which Bernstein anticipates will experience a significant surge in value. By the close of 2024, the firm predicts Bitcoin's price will reach a staggering USD90,000, signaling its unwavering confidence in the prospects of both Bitcoin and the broader crypto landscape.



Today's market activity appears to align with Bernstein's positive outlook, as Bitcoin's price saw a robust uptick of 4.87 percent, climbing to USD67,317 thousand. This surge propelled Bitcoin's market capitalization to USD1.32 trillion, underscoring its enduring prominence within the digital asset space. Ethereum, another major player in the crypto arena, mirrored Bitcoin's upward trajectory with a 4.21 percent increase, reaching USD3,460. Likewise, Binance Coin (BNB) experienced notable growth, rising by 5.22 percent to USD581.



The bullish sentiment extended to other cryptocurrencies as well. Cardano (ADA) saw a rise of 3.65 percent, reaching USD0.173223, while Ripple (XRP) recorded a gain of 2.46 percent, hitting USD0.63188. Even Dogecoin (DOGE), known for its whimsical origins, enjoyed a modest uptick of 1.80 percent, reaching USD0.173244.



Bernstein's optimistic forecasts and today's market movements collectively reflect a growing confidence in the potential of digital currencies, signaling a continued evolution and maturation of the crypto market.

MENAFN25032024000045015682ID1108017693