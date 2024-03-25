Ethiopia's Premier unveils plans for foreign investment in real estate, retail sectors

(MENAFN) Ethiopia's Premier Abiy Ahmed has revealed intentions to permit foreign nationals to purchase real estate and to facilitate the entry of international companies into the retail sector.



This announcement arrives at a crucial time for the nation, which, as Africa's second most populous country with approximately 120 million inhabitants, is striving to strengthen its economic stability.



"We will bring in a law for foreigners to own property," Abiy declared at a gathering of business executives that was aired by local news agencies late on Saturday.



Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed disclosed that the legislation regarding these reforms is nearing completion. Furthermore, he emphasized the government's intention to relax restrictions within the retail sector, aiming to enable international participation rather than limiting it to Ethiopian entities.



Ethiopia, a landlocked nation, is facing significant economic challenges, including approximately $28 billion in external debt, soaring inflation rates, and a shortage of foreign currency reserves.



Since assuming office in 2018, Abiy has initiated an ambitious reform agenda aimed at liberalizing Ethiopia's tightly controlled economy. However, despite these efforts, the country's economic condition has experienced a notable decline in recent years, with the momentum for further reforms diminishing.



Nonetheless, Ethiopia has taken steps towards liberalization in certain sectors. For instance, it has partially opened up the telecommunications industry by granting a license to the Kenyan telecom giant Safaricom. Additionally, plans are underway to privatize a portion of the state-owned Ethio Telecom. Moreover, the government has expressed its intention to permit foreign investment in the banking sector, signaling a broader move towards economic openness and diversification.

MENAFN25032024000045015839ID1108017689