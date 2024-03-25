Baton Charge In Nilgiris As BJP, AIADMK Workers Clash

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Mar 25( IANS) The Nilgiris police resorted to baton charge on Monday after BJP and AIADMK workers clashed near the district collectorate.

The workers clashed when the BJP candidate and Union Minister of State for Fisheries, L. Murugan, and AIADMK candidate D. Lokesh Tamilselvan reached the collectorate to file nomination papers.

Both the candidates reached the spot with a large number of workers. The workers started sloganeering which led to a mild scuffle, and later turned into major fight between the two groups.

Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai was also with L. Murugan to file the nomination papers.

A few workers from both the sides were hurt and Annamalai visited the Nilgiris hospital where the injured workers were treated.

Annamalai told media persons that the party would protest until the Nilgiris Superintendent of Police was transferred for unnecessarily ordering for baton charge.

Meanwhile, both the leaders filed their nomination papers.

DMK Deputy General Secretary and former Union Minister, A. Raja is the INDIA candidate for the Nilgiris Lok Sabha seat.