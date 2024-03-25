UK PM announces investments to improve nuclear sector

(MENAFN) Downing Street has announced that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will unveil a series of new public and private investments on Monday aimed at fortifying the United Kingdom's nuclear deterrent program and bolstering the civilian nuclear industry. Sunak emphasized the critical role of nuclear energy in ensuring both energy security and national security for the UK, stating, "The energy security and national security of the United Kingdom depend on nuclear energy." He further underscored the importance of nurturing a skilled workforce within the nuclear sector, stressing the need for more skilled British workers to support the industry's growth.



Sunak is set to reveal plans for public and private investments aimed at enhancing the nuclear workforce, with the objective of creating 40,000 new jobs. The Prime Minister will deliver his remarks from Barrow in northern England, expressing his vision for the city to thrive as a key hub for the construction of British nuclear submarines.



The government's strategy involves collaboration with major companies such as BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce, EDF, and Babcock. Together, these entities will invest a minimum of £763 million (equivalent to €885 million) by 2030 in initiatives focused on skills development, employment opportunities, and education within the nuclear sector. This concerted effort reflects the government's commitment to fostering a robust nuclear industry in the UK, ensuring its competitiveness on the global stage while driving economic growth and job creation across the country.

