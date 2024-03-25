Princess Kate Middleton declares undergoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer

(MENAFN) On Friday, Kate, the Princess of Wales, bravely revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment, marking an end to weeks of intense speculation surrounding her health.



The 42-year-old spouse of Prince William, the future king of Britain, had spent nearly two weeks hospitalized at the private London Clinic following significant abdominal surgery she underwent in January.



In a rare video message released on Friday, Kate disclosed that initially, it was believed her condition was noncancerous, and there was optimism regarding the success of the surgery she underwent in January. "However," she stated, "tests after the operation found cancer had been present.”



Kate revealed that she is currently undergoing "a course of preventative chemotherapy" based on the recommendation of her medical team. However, she did not disclose the specific type of cancer she is battling or at what stage it was detected. Additionally, Kensington Palace, the royal household of the couple, has not provided details regarding the necessity of the operation that Kate underwent in January.



"I am now in the early stages of that treatment," Kate stated in the declaration, published by the palace. She expressed gratitude for the public for their backing but called for "time, space and privacy" while finishing her treatment as well.

