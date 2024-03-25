Saudi Aramco to boost chemical sector growth by boosting cooperation with China

(MENAFN) In a bid to bolster the chemical industry and forge stronger ties with China, Saudi Aramco is actively pursuing additional investment opportunities in collaboration with the Asian giant. Amin Hassan Al-Nasser, the president and chief executive officer of Saudi Aramco, underscored the company's commitment to nurturing a world-leading chemical sector. Al-Nasser emphasized that China already wields significant influence in the chemicals domain, accounting for a substantial 40 percent share of global sales volume in this sector. He highlighted the alignment of strategic objectives between China and Saudi Aramco in the realm of chemicals, signaling promising prospects for collaboration.



This initiative falls within the broader framework of Aramco's endeavors to enhance its capacity for converting crude oil into chemical products and to broaden its footprint in the lucrative Chinese market, renowned as one of the foremost global hubs in the energy sector. Notably, Saudi Aramco's recent completion of the acquisition of a 10 percent stake in Rongsheng Petrochemical Company for 24.6 billion Chinese yuan (equivalent to 3.4 billion US dollars) last July, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Aramco Overseas, underscores its commitment to deepening its presence in China. The strategic investment signifies Saudi Aramco's proactive stance in fostering synergistic partnerships and leveraging opportunities for growth in collaboration with Chinese counterparts. Through such strategic collaborations, Saudi Aramco aims to reinforce its position as a key player in the global chemical industry while contributing to the advancement of China's chemical sector.

