US DOJ antitrust suit adds years of distractions for Apple

(MENAFN) On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) initiated legal action against Apple, alleging that the tech giant has utilized the market dominance of its iPhone to stifle competition, thus initiating a protracted legal battle that involves numerous lawyers and poses a significant threat to Apple's "walled garden" business model.



Should the DOJ prevail in court, it could pursue a range of measures aimed at altering Apple's business practices. This could potentially include seeking "structural remedies" or even the breakup of Apple's operations. However, if Apple successfully defends its position, a court may rule that the company's considerable share of the U.S. smartphone market, estimated at 64 percent, does not constitute a monopoly, or that its conduct has not violated any laws. This outcome could equip Apple with additional arguments to fend off future regulatory challenges.



Nevertheless, before any final resolution is reached, an extended period of legal maneuvering is expected. During this time, Apple will be required to publicly defend its business practices, diverting its executives' attention to legal proceedings, disclosing internal documents to the government, and potentially facing negative publicity that could tarnish its brand reputation.



The DOJ's lawsuit is yet to be assigned to a judge, and in the interim, Apple may seek to change the trial's location away from New Jersey and could also move to dismiss the case altogether.



According to William Kovacic, director of the Competition Law Center at George Washington University, the legal process is likely to be protracted. It's conceivable that the trial may not be scheduled until 2025, and the appeals process may extend until 2027, contingent upon various factors such as the judge assigned to the case.

