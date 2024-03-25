Israeli Forces Arrest 500 Palestinians Around Gaza's Shifa Hospital

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 25 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces said Monday they have rounded up 500 Palestinians from around Al Shifa Hospital west of Gaza City since storming the medical complex on March 18.The occupation army said in a statement that its troops and the Shin Bet security service continued fighting in and around Shifa Hospital.For the eighth day in a row, the Israeli army raided the hospital, where thousands are being treated and displaced people have taken refuge, and carried out killings and arrests as well as bombing of homes in the vicinity of the medical facility, leaving hundreds dead or wounded.