Suspects in Russian concert hall attack face life imprisonment

(MENAFN) All four individuals implicated in the Crocus City concert hall attack have been ordered to be held in pre-trial detention until May 22. The charges leveled against them include the accusation of committing a terrorist act, as specified by the courts of general jurisdiction in the city of Moscow. Under the provisions of the Russian Criminal Code, this offense carries the potential penalty of life imprisonment.



According to reports from state media news agency , three of the defendants have admitted guilt to all charges brought against them. This acknowledgment of responsibility underscores the severity of their involvement in the tragic incident.



Originating from Tajikistan, a former Soviet republic, all four individuals had been residing in Russia either on temporary visas or overstaying expired ones. This detail sheds light on their immigration status and underscores the need for scrutiny and regulation of visa policies to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.



The attack, which occurred on Friday, resulted in a devastating loss of life, with at least 137 individuals confirmed dead. Regrettably, this incident stands as the deadliest attack witnessed in Russia in the past two decades, underscoring the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for swift and decisive legal action against those responsible.

