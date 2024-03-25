Two Ballistic Missiles Launched From Crimea Intercepted Over Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force has destroyed two ballistic missiles fired by Russian troops at Kyiv from temporarily occupied Crimea.
Ukrainian Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"At around 10:30, the enemy attacked Kyiv with two ballistic missiles fired from temporarily occupied Crimea. The targets have been destroyed. Their type is being established," Oleshchuk said.
According to preliminary data, fragments of Russian missiles fell in the city's Pecherskyi, Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi and Dniprovskyi districts.
Four people have already been injured in the Pecherskyi district due to the Russian missile attack.
MENAFN25032024000193011044ID1108017585
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.