Two Ballistic Missiles Launched From Crimea Intercepted Over Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force has destroyed two ballistic missiles fired by Russian troops at Kyiv from temporarily occupied Crimea.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"At around 10:30, the enemy attacked Kyiv with two ballistic missiles fired from temporarily occupied Crimea. The targets have been destroyed. Their type is being established," Oleshchuk said.

According to preliminary data, fragments of Russian missiles fell in the city's Pecherskyi, Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi and Dniprovskyi districts.

Four people have already been injured in the Pecherskyi district due to the Russian missile attack.