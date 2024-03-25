Weapons And Ammunition Were Discovered In Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Weapons and ammunition were found in Khankendi, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of InternalAffairs released information about this.
It was reported that on March 24, seven automatic weapons, 21grenades, seven lighters, 25 cartridge combs, 770 cartridges ofvarious calibers and other ammunition were found and taken from theterritory of Khankendi city on March 24.
MENAFN25032024000195011045ID1108017583
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.