Weapons And Ammunition Were Discovered In Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Weapons and ammunition were found in Khankendi, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of InternalAffairs released information about this.

It was reported that on March 24, seven automatic weapons, 21grenades, seven lighters, 25 cartridge combs, 770 cartridges ofvarious calibers and other ammunition were found and taken from theterritory of Khankendi city on March 24.