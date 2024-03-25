Trump faces criminal case, USD454M bond deadline on Monday

(MENAFN) As Donald Trump attends a hearing in a Manhattan courtroom on Monday, concerning one of his criminal cases, he faces a pivotal moment regarding his finances. The day also marks the deadline for him to either post a bond to cover a USD454 million civil fraud verdict or risk potential asset seizures by New York state.



The billionaire real estate mogul has been vocal in recent weeks about his financial constraints, asserting that he lacks the necessary liquidity to meet the bond requirement while he pursues an appeal for the verdict. To satisfy the bond, he would need to provide 120 percent of the judgment, approximately USD545 million. Trump has petitioned the appeals court to waive this requirement, contending that adhering to it would necessitate a forced sale of his assets. As of now, the court has yet to issue a ruling on his request.



Trump has stated that he possesses "almost USD500 million" in cash but believes he would require closer to USD1 billion in reserves to cover the bond while maintaining sufficient cash flow to sustain his extensive property empire. His financial predicament has been compounded by the refusal of 30 insurance companies, which typically arrange such bonds, to accept any of his properties as collateral.



The mounting legal challenges faced by the former president, including escalating legal fees and an expensive campaign for a return to the White House, have strained his financial resources. Earlier this year, he incurred a significant setback in a defamation trial in Manhattan, for which he posted a USD91.6 million bond for an appeal. Additionally, Trump is confronting four criminal prosecutions across three states and the District of Columbia.



New York Attorney General Letitia James, who prevailed in the civil fraud trial against Trump, has issued warnings of asset seizures if he fails to comply with the judgment. The process of seizing assets could commence as early as Monday, although it remains possible that James may await the appeals court's decision.



Significantly, James has officially registered the substantial judgment in Westchester County near Manhattan, indicating that Trump's properties in the area could be vulnerable to potential seizure.

