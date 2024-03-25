Kuwait Amir Receives Chairman Of Judicial Council

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Monday at Bayan Palace Chairman of Supreme Judicial Council and the Head of Court Cassation Dr. Adel Majed Bouresli. (end)
sm
MENAFN25032024000071011013ID1108017562
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.