Kuwait PM Receives Visiting Oxford Center For Islamic Studies' Director

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah received on Monday at Bayan Palace the visiting director of the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies in the United Kingdom Dr. Farhan Nizami and his accompanying delegation. (end) gaa

