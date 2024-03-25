               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait PM Receives Visiting Oxford Center For Islamic Studies' Director


3/25/2024 7:07:31 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah received on Monday at Bayan Palace the visiting director of the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies in the United Kingdom Dr. Farhan Nizami and his accompanying delegation. (end)
gaa





MENAFN25032024000071011013ID1108017560

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search