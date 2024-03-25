(MENAFN- Baystreet) Today's Hottest Trades: Nike, Lululemon, and FedEx

Apple To Launch Vision Pro Headset In ChinaMonday Business News: Truth Social, Dovish Fed, and ChinaEV Flop Watch on Li Auto, Xpeng, Xiaomi, and NioAvoid These Losers: FIVE, FDS, SCS, and More Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris Lau - Monday, March 25, 2024

Buy These Weekly Winners: Nvidia, Ford, Alphabet, and More

In a hot bull market, investors would fare better by buying stocks on the way up. This requires the stock to continue its momentum, driven by positive sentiment.

Nvidia (NVDA) gained over 7% last week. Its announcement of a faster, less power-hungry GPU server for AI work is a massive tailwind. NVDA stock trades at a modest 31.6 times forward price-to-earnings ratio.

Ford Motor (F) is out of the dog house after it de-emphasized its efforts in the electric vehicle market. Not only does halting shipments of the electric F-150 truck reduce losses, but rising hybrid sales are a welcome achievement. In February, the firm posted a 10.5% Y/Y increase in unit sales. It sold 174,192 vehicles. Gas-powered vehicle sales grew by 7.5%. Hybrid vehicle sales rose by 32% to 12,045.

Previously out of favor, Alphabet (GOOG) attracted value investors. Hopeful shareholders bet that the firm will work through the controversy around Gemini AI. Additionally, the firm could realize a dramatic increase in users for its AI if Apple (AAPL) chooses Gemini as the default.

Apple stock is growing increasingly attractive. The stock failed to break out above the $190-$199 level since late last year. Shares reversed when the U.S. Department of Justice accused the firm of anti-competitive practices. The more AAPL stock falls, the more appealing the investment.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks