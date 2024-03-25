(MENAFN- Baystreet) Today's Hottest Trades: Nike, Lululemon, and FedEx
Buy These Weekly Winners: Nvidia, Ford, Alphabet, and More
In a hot bull market, investors would fare better by buying stocks on the way up. This requires the stock to continue its momentum, driven by positive sentiment.
Nvidia (NVDA) gained over 7% last week. Its announcement of a faster, less power-hungry GPU server for AI work is a massive tailwind. NVDA stock trades at a modest 31.6 times forward price-to-earnings ratio.
Ford Motor (F) is out of the dog house after it de-emphasized its efforts in the electric vehicle market. Not only does halting shipments of the electric F-150 truck reduce losses, but rising hybrid sales are a welcome achievement. In February, the firm posted a 10.5% Y/Y increase in unit sales. It sold 174,192 vehicles. Gas-powered vehicle sales grew by 7.5%. Hybrid vehicle sales rose by 32% to 12,045.
Previously out of favor, Alphabet (GOOG) attracted value investors. Hopeful shareholders bet that the firm will work through the controversy around Gemini AI. Additionally, the firm could realize a dramatic increase in users for its AI if Apple (AAPL) chooses Gemini as the default.
Apple stock is growing increasingly attractive. The stock failed to break out above the $190-$199 level since late last year. Shares reversed when the U.S. Department of Justice accused the firm of anti-competitive practices. The more AAPL stock falls, the more appealing the investment.
