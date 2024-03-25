EU to generate over USD2B yearly to Ukraine from Russian assets

(MENAFN) The European Union (EU) is aiming to leverage profits from frozen Russian assets to generate over USD2 billion annually in military assistance for Ukraine. A proposed 97 percent windfall tax is being considered on the interest earned by Russian funds held in a Belgian clearing house.



Initially designated for Ukraine's reconstruction, the majority of these funds are now intended to be redirected towards the acquisition of weapons, subject to discussions among EU leaders during a summit scheduled for Thursday.



European Council President Charles Michel emphasized the priority of equipping Ukraine's military forces, characterizing it as the foremost task at the summit.



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz affirmed his intention to advocate for concentrating the allocated funds on essential needs such as ammunition and weaponry, reflecting the urgency of the situation.



However, the proposal may not meet the expectations of some G7 and Ukrainian officials, as it falls short of confiscating Russia's central bank assets valued at approximately USD200 billion. Instead, it focuses solely on the profits generated by these assets, specifically since February of this year, to ensure legal soundness in the event of potential legal challenges from Moscow.



Furthermore, the final amount available for military aid is subject to further reduction due to Belgian taxes and allowances for the clearing house, Euroclear.

MENAFN25032024000045015839ID1108017550