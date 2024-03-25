Industry News In Brief (March 25, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) AUSTIN, TX -Hahn has launched a new measurement company aiming to redefine how brands understand their return on marketing investment. Hahn Labs is the evolution of the agency's acquisition of Statistical Vision in 2021. Hahn Labs' first product is its Earned Lift Model. The algorithm is able to correlate earned media mentions with sales results and provide predictive forecasting for the expected sales impact of a brand's media mentions. The labs' second product nearing completion is focused on influencer measurement. Hahn Labs' data science team is led by chief data officer Michael Griebe,



WASHINGTON

- Moore, a constituent experience management company, has rolled out a new end-to-end brand stewardship and marketing service for purpose-driven organizations.

Through data and actionable insights,

TRUSTbuilder brings fundraisers and brand builders together to collaboratively build brands donors trust while driving

transformative organizational

growth. With the launch of TRUSTbuilder, Moore provides clients with a scientifically validated assessment of the trust their constituents place in their brand. With this data intelligence, Moore then designs and delivers omnichannel surround sound marketing strategies to increase trust with these audiences and individuals.



NEW YORK - The PRSA

Foundation has appointed nine new trustees to its board of directors. The appointees will serve four-year terms. They are

Cristina Alfaro, manager, global DEI strategy & alignment at McDonald's;

Thania Benios, senior director of communications at Stevens Institute of Technology;

Felicia Blow, Ph.D., APR, CEO and founder at Walker Blow Consulting;

Stephen Chavez, president & CEO at ChavezPR;

Sharon Fenster, CEO at Sharon Fenster Consulting;

Betty Hudson, president at Hudson & Associates;

Cayce Myers, Ph.D., LL.M., J.D., APR, professor of public relations, director of graduate studies at school of communication, Virginia Tech; Teresa Valerio Parrot, Ed.D., APR*, principal at TVP Communications; and Andréa Richardson,

executive VP of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Zeno Group.



NEW YORK - PR Boutiques International, a worldwide collaborative

network of founder-led boutique public relations firms, has added three new members today. They are The Edit PR,

Better Together

from Washington, and

Reconnect PR

from Sydney.

This brings the organization's membership to 25 agencies, representing 15 countries.



