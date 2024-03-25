               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

No, The West Is Not To Blame For Russia's War On Ukraine


3/25/2024 7:06:03 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) It is no surprise the second anniversary of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine generated so much commentary. What is surprising, though, is that Kremlin propaganda remains so prevalent in what purports to be analysis.

Last week, Australia's ABC was forced to defend a documentary it aired on the conflict, which quoted Russian soldiers justifying the country's invasion. Ukraine's ambassador to Australia said it repeated“blatant lies” coming from the Kremlin.

But this is not the only example. Among the other Russian assertions frequently repeated by commentators are that the West is at fault for the war and the root cause lies in“NATO expansion”. Proponents of this line recycle the tired narrative that the West does not understand Russia's worldview and has failed to accommodate its“legitimate security interests.”

Another persistent line is that the West's failure to understand Russia's thinking is to blame for the tensions that have marked relations between the two sides for the past 20 years.

On the contrary, Putin has been clear he is intent on recovering Russia's“historic lands” in his war with Ukraine, in the process wantonly breaching security guarantees Moscow had given Kiev twice in the 1990s.

There is no misunderstanding Putin's threat-infused nostalgia for“the legacy of the Yalta and Potsdam conferences” of 1945, either. This was when the US, UK and Soviet Union carved up the territories of the vanquished following the Second World War and demarcated their respective spheres of influence, denying tens of millions of people any say in their own future.

Accusing the West of sowing democracy on Russia's doorstep today ignores the reality that, freed from 50 years of Moscow's repressive domination, the countries of Eastern Europe unequivocally saw their future security and prosperity as part of the European Union and NATO.

MENAFN25032024000159011032ID1108017546

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search