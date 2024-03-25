Doctor Strange 2 Banned In Egypt, UAE, And Iraq Over LGBTQ+

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) As per a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Benedict Cumberbatch's second solo outing as the supreme sorcerer will not be released in Saudi Arabia. Moreover, the film has also not received a green light from Kuwait, however, the same is not confirmed by the outlet.

Additionally, the outlet noted that the advance booking for the film is no longer available in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar.

Doctor Strange has been a fan-favorite character in the MCU ever since he was introduced in the character's stand-alone film, Doctor Strange, in 2016. Since then, Benedict Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange has become a cornerstone of the MCU and seems to be one of the franchise's driving characters in Phase 4.

Coming off the heels of the wildly successful Spider-Man: No Way Home, the anticipation for the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is incredibly high.

Marvel's parent company, Disney, has always tried to have their films played in theaters all over the world but, due to the laws in some international countries, some films are unable to be screened in certain territories. In the past, when Disney has chosen to leave any reference to the LGBTQ+ community in their movies, it would result in the movie being pulled from theaters and thus a major loss of money for the company.

This most recently occurred with Marvel's The Eternals when the film was pulled from theaters in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar after Disney refused to edit out a homosexual relationship.

