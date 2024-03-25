ISIS Threat To US After Moscow Attack, Warn Senators

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Tom Cotton and Marco Rubio, two Republican senators, said on Sunday that following the attack on a concert hall in Moscow, they are concerned about ISIS's ability to carry out terrorist attacks in the United States against its citizens.

Cotton said this situation“reflects the failure of the Afghan exit policy.”

ISIS's Khorasan branch carried out attacks on a concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow on Friday, resulting in the deaths of over 130 people.

Tom Cotton, a member of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, said he is“very concerned” about the possibility of ISIS attacking Americans and described it as a“major threat.”

Cotton told Fox News on Sunday,“It's deeply tragic that innocent people, women, and children, were killed in Moscow, but the next attack could be against U.S. embassies in Asia and Europe or our students traveling for their educational trips to Europe.”

He added,“This situation reflects the dangerous aftermath of the failed Biden exit from Afghanistan.”

Marco Rubio, a senator from Florida, also linked potential ISIS attacks on U.S. soil to the way the country exited Afghanistan.

He told ABC News,“[ISIS Khorasan] has reconstituted itself, as we warned previously in the event of a disastrous exit from Afghanistan.”

Rubio added,“One of the reasons we didn't want this withdrawal to happen so quickly is because you're creating operational space for [ISIS] to reorganize itself and plan attacks on targets abroad.” Since then, ISIS has carried out attacks inside Afghanistan.

Senator Rubio warned that ISIS, having carried out terrorist attacks in Iran and Russia, poses a threat to the United States. He called on the Biden administration to enhance border security to prevent terrorists from entering the country and to avert a scenario similar to the Moscow attack on American soil.

