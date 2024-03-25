Israel calls upon Turkish envoy following Erdogan`s ‘send Netanyahu to Allah’ comment

(MENAFN) Israel's foreign minister calls upon the Turkish envoy “for a serious reprimand” due to Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s verbal assault on Premier Benjamin Netanyahu.



Diplomatic strains amid the nations have increased ever since the Hamas-Israel war started in 2023. The Turkish president has been between the severest critics of Israel due to the Gaza conflict.



In an upload on X on Friday, Israel’s high-rank diplomat stated that he had advised Foreign Ministry representatives “to summon the Turkish deputy ambassador to Israel” after Erdogan’s new “threats to send PM Netanyahu to Allah.” Turkey retracts its ambassador from Israel the previous November, in demonstration at Israel’s offensive of Gaza.



“You who supports [sic] the burning of babies, murderers, rapists and the mutilation of corpses by Hamas criminals, is the last one who can speak about God,” Israel Katz said. “There is no God who will listen to those who support the atrocities and crimes against humanity committed by your barbaric Hamas friends.



Turkish Foreign Ministry official Oncu Keceli clapped back, stating: “Turkey will continue to speak the truth, and bring the indescribable persecution of the Palestinian people to the global agenda.”



“The crimes committed by Israel in Gaza over the past six months can no longer be hidden, and Israel is on trial for genocide,” the representative posted in an upload on social media.



On Thursday, talking at an election meeting, Erdogan stated: “We leave the person known as Netanyahu to Our Lord named Al-Qahhar,” pointing to Allah by one of his 99 names. “Let our Lord Destroy him.”



