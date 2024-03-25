Taliban Orders Hizb-E-Islami Leader To Vacate Home And Office

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

According to media reports, Taliban forces have reportedly surrounded the house of Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of Hizb-e-Islami, in Kabul.

It has been said that the controversy revolves around the land of Hekmatyar's house; according to the Taliban, it belongs to the Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan.

Habib al-Rahman, Hekmatyar's son, wrote in a post on his social media platform X that their house is not surrounded, but they are changing their residence in Kabul.

According to him, the leader of Hizb-e-Islami lived in a house provided by the previous government after the peace agreement, while the Taliban have not accepted this agreement.

He stated that based on the previous government's agreement, this house was given to Hekmatyar, but after several months of discussions with Taliban officials, the previous peace agreement is not acceptable to the current government.

But Karim Amin, a member of the leadership of Hizb-e-Islami, speaking to the media, said that the Taliban officials forced Hekmatyar to leave his home and workplace and go to another place.

This incident occurred while Hekmatyar had previously criticized the Taliban leader and policies.

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of Hizb-e-Islami Afghanistan, in a recent speech, strongly criticized the Taliban's system and policies, such as banning girls' education.

Regarding the ban on girls' education, he said that anyone who differentiates between the education of boys and girls is“definitely wrong.”

