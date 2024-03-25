Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz wins Australian Grand Prix

(MENAFN) In the third round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship held on Sunday, Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz emerged victorious at the Australian Grand Prix. The race saw Ferrari's dominance, with Sainz's teammate Charles Leclerc securing the second position.



However, reigning champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull, along with Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, faced retirement during the race.



Sainz clinched the win with a time of 1 hour, 20 minutes, and 26.843 seconds, followed closely by Leclerc with a gap of +2.366 seconds. Lando Norris of McLaren secured the third position with a gap of +5.904 seconds at the Albert Park Circuit.



Verstappen's retirement was attributed to a brake issue, while Hamilton's car suffered from an engine problem, and Russell crashed out of the race.



Despite the setback, Verstappen maintains his lead in the driver standings with 51 points, followed closely by Leclerc with 47 points, and Red Bull's Sergio Perez securing the third spot with 46 points.



In the constructor standings, Red Bull Racing leads with 97 points, followed by Ferrari in second place with 93 points, and McLaren in third with 55 points.



Looking ahead, the fourth round of the Formula One World Championship, the Japanese Grand Prix, is scheduled to take place on April 7th.

