(MENAFN) Following the tragic terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue in Moscow's outskirts, Russian law enforcement agencies have taken swift action, detaining a total of 11 suspects believed to be connected to the massacre that claimed the lives of over 130 individuals and left numerous others injured. The detainees include the four alleged perpetrators of the attack, as revealed by Russia's domestic security service, the FSB.



Amidst ongoing investigations, details regarding the identities and motivations of the suspects, as well as the circumstances surrounding the attack, are gradually coming to light. According to the FSB, the assault was meticulously planned with the intention of causing maximum casualties, underscoring the severity and premeditation of the incident.



The detention of the primary suspects unfolded in Russia's Bryansk Region, situated along the border with Ukraine, where law enforcement officials apprehended the individuals in the early hours of Saturday. Reports indicate that the alleged perpetrators were attempting to flee the scene in a white Renault Symbol/Clio car before being intercepted by Russian authorities. Following a brief pursuit, the suspects abandoned the vehicle, leading to a subsequent manhunt as three of them sought refuge in nearby woods.



Videos capturing the detention and interrogation of the suspects have emerged online, shedding further light on the unfolding developments. Published by prominent media figures and journalists, these videos offer glimpses into the aftermath of the attack and the efforts of law enforcement agencies to apprehend those responsible. Reports suggest that at least one suspect sustained injuries during a confrontation with authorities and subsequently required medical attention.



As investigations continue and the nation grapples with the aftermath of this devastating attack, the apprehension of the suspects marks a crucial step towards justice and accountability. However, the unfolding details underscore the complexities and challenges inherent in addressing terrorism and safeguarding public safety, emphasizing the ongoing need for vigilance and concerted efforts to combat extremism in all its forms.

