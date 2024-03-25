Most recent information on Moscow`s fatal terrorist assault

(MENAFN) The aftermath of the deadly shooting and subsequent fire at Crocus City Hall, a prominent music venue just outside of Moscow, has left a trail of devastation, with the latest estimates indicating a staggering death toll of at least 133 individuals and scores more injured. The attack, characterized by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) as carefully planned to maximize casualties, has prompted swift and comprehensive investigative efforts to ascertain the full extent of the tragedy.



According to the FSB, eleven individuals, including four directly involved in the attack, have been apprehended, shedding light on the orchestrated nature of the assault. The revelation that the weapons used in the shooting were prearranged in a cache underscores the calculated nature of the perpetrators' actions. Additionally, Russia's Investigative Committee confirmed the detention of four suspects believed to have executed the terrorist attack, underscoring the collaborative efforts to bring those responsible to justice.



As the investigation unfolds, authorities have provided grim updates on the rising death toll, with the number of fatalities climbing to at least 133, including three children, as recovery efforts reveal more bodies amidst the rubble. The Moscow Region Health Ministry has reported a significant number of wounded individuals, with 107 requiring hospitalization out of at least 121 casualties. Emergency services remain tirelessly engaged in response operations at the site, striving to provide medical assistance and support to the affected individuals and families.



The magnitude of the tragedy and the meticulous planning behind the attack have sent shockwaves throughout Russia and beyond, prompting widespread condemnation and calls for solidarity in the face of terrorism. As the nation grapples with the aftermath of this horrific incident, efforts to ensure justice for the victims and prevent future atrocities remain paramount, underscoring the resilience and determination of communities in the wake of adversity.

