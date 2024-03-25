Macron progressively concerned about safety amid assassination worries

(MENAFN) In a revealing report published by Marianne magazine, it has been disclosed that French President Emmanuel Macron is increasingly preoccupied with his personal security amidst fears of potential assassination. Drawing upon insights from sources within Macron's security detail, the French Interior Ministry, and his former bodyguard Alexandre Benalla, the article sheds light on the president's heightened apprehension and the measures taken to address security risks.



According to Benalla, Macron's concern for his personal safety has been evident since the early days of his presidency. Upon assuming office, Macron reportedly doubled the size of his security team in comparison to his predecessor, François Hollande. Benalla attributed this expansion to Macron's propensity for close contact with individuals, creating a sense of unease and antipathy among those responsible for his protection.



Benalla, who himself was embroiled in controversy for his involvement in violent clashes with demonstrators during the Yellow Vest protests, offered further insights into Macron's security concerns. He revealed that Macron's wife, Brigitte, harbors deep-seated fears of the "Kennedy syndrome," expressing apprehension that her husband may face the same fate as the late American president.



The Yellow Vest protests, which have posed a significant challenge to Macron's presidency, have only exacerbated these concerns. The ongoing demonstrations, marked by social unrest and public discontent, have underscored the vulnerability of Macron's leadership and heightened anxieties surrounding his personal safety.



The revelations provided by Marianne magazine offer a rare glimpse into the private concerns of France's political elite and the delicate balance between public engagement and personal security. As Macron navigates the complexities of his presidency amidst persistent security threats, the article underscores the profound impact of such anxieties on the political landscape of France.

