Poland calls upon Russian envoy over projectile occurrence

(MENAFN) Poland has escalated diplomatic tensions with Russia by summoning the Russian ambassador following claims that a missile launched into Ukraine briefly violated Polish airspace. According to the Operational Command of the Polish army, the incident occurred near the southeastern village of Oserdow, where a Russian air-launched missile intruded into Polish territory for approximately 40 seconds at 4:23 AM local time. The missile's intended target was reportedly located in western Ukraine.



In response to the alleged airspace violation, Poland's Foreign Ministry issued a statement on its website, declaring its intention to demand explanations from the Russian Federation. The incident marks another instance of what Poland perceives as a breach of its sovereignty, prompting Warsaw to take diplomatic action against Moscow.



Despite Poland's assertions, Moscow has remained silent on the matter. However, during a briefing on Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that its warplanes had conducted strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, further complicating the situation and raising concerns about escalating tensions in the region.



This recent incident echoes a similar occurrence in November 2022 when a missile crashed in the Polish village of Przewodow near the Ukrainian border, resulting in the deaths of two farmers. At the time, Ukrainian officials swiftly attributed the projectile to Russia. However, Polish President Andrzej Duda disputed these claims, suggesting instead that the missile may have originated from a Ukrainian air defense system. Duda emphasized the lack of evidence linking the projectile to Russian forces.



As Poland seeks clarification and accountability from Russia over the alleged missile incursion, the incident underscores the fragile security situation in the region amid ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. The escalation of tensions between Poland and Russia highlights the broader geopolitical implications and challenges facing Eastern Europe.

