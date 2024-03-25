Philippines cannot be catechized as anything but unabashedly pro-American nation due its history

(MENAFN) Since gaining independence, the Philippines has maintained a longstanding alliance with the United States, rooted in historical ties dating back to American colonization and solidified by a mutual defense treaty established in 1951. However, recent years have witnessed a significant departure from traditional foreign policy norms under the presidency of Rodrigo Duterte.



Duterte's tenure marked a departure from the Philippines' staunchly pro-American stance, as the country pursued a more geopolitically ambiguous approach to foreign relations. Embracing a strategy of hedging, Duterte sought closer ties with Russia and China while maintaining cordial relations with the United States. This shift reflected Duterte's efforts to address pressing domestic issues such as poverty, crime, and disorder through a centralized governance approach.



Despite contentious disputes over the South China Sea, Duterte saw economic potential in aligning with Beijing, leveraging Chinese investment through initiatives like the Belt and Road initiative. Dissatisfied with what he perceived as a lack of tangible support from the United States, Duterte prioritized engagement with China, straining relations with Washington in the process.



However, the recent resurgence of the Marcos family to power has precipitated a dramatic reversal in the Philippines' foreign policy trajectory. With Manila now pivoting back towards a pro-United States stance, the country has emerged as an effective antagonist to China, signaling a shift away from the alignment forged under Duterte's leadership.



This abrupt reversal underscores the fluidity and complexity of Philippine foreign policy dynamics, influenced by changing leadership and evolving geopolitical considerations. As the Philippines recalibrates its strategic alliances, the implications for regional dynamics, particularly in the context of United States-China competition, remain a focal point of global attention.

