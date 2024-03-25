Mexico president declares nation will prioritize its security interests, wont obey external pressures specially from US

(MENAFN) In a bold reaffirmation of Mexico's sovereignty in its drug policy, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador declared on Friday that the nation would prioritize its security interests and not act solely in response to external pressures, particularly from the United States. Addressing concerns over the drug overdose crisis plaguing America, Lopez Obrador underscored Mexico's commitment to cooperation while emphasizing that the country would not serve as a mere enforcer for foreign interests.



Acknowledging the tragic toll of drug overdoses in the United States, particularly attributed to the synthetic opioid fentanyl, Lopez Obrador emphasized that any collaboration in combating the drug trade would be grounded in humanitarian principles and the protection of Mexico's own security. In his assertion of "Mexico First," he underscored the imperative of prioritizing the nation's well-being above external demands.



This stance follows ongoing accusations from United States authorities regarding Mexico's perceived reluctance to address drug trafficking issues within its borders. While Mexico acknowledges the severity of the crisis afflicting its neighbor, Lopez Obrador has previously criticized the United States for failing to address the root causes of the problem and adequately safeguarding its youth.



In response to United States law enforcement's allegations of Mexican non-cooperation in targeting fentanyl labs, Lopez Obrador's government maintains that Mexico remains committed to combating drug trafficking but asserts the need for a comprehensive approach that addresses the underlying factors driving the crisis. As tensions persist between the two nations over drug policy, Mexico's steadfast commitment to prioritizing its own security interests reflects a broader assertion of sovereignty in navigating complex geopolitical challenges.

