Israel declares great land grab in West Bank

(MENAFN) In a move that has ignited widespread condemnation and raised tensions in the already volatile region, the Israeli government has announced its designation of nearly 2,000 acres of land in the West Bank as state-owned territory. This action, described by rights groups as the largest land grab on occupied Palestinian territories in decades, has intensified scrutiny on Israel's expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank, which is deemed illegal under international law.



The United Nations Security Council, in a resolution dating back to 2016, underscored the detrimental impact of such settlements on the prospects of achieving a two-state solution, characterizing them as a significant obstacle to peace and security in the region. Despite these international condemnations, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich staunchly defended the move, framing it as both strategically important and integral to Israel's national interests.



Smotrich emphasized Israel's commitment to promoting settlement activity across the country, particularly in the Jordan Valley, despite opposition from within Israel and from the international community. The declaration of state-owned land in this strategically significant area is perceived as a means to facilitate the construction of settler homes and foster commercial development, according to reports from local media outlets.



The magnitude of this land designation has prompted comparisons to the Oslo Accords of 1993, with Israeli settlement watchdog Peace Now labeling it as the most extensive since that period.



The year 2024, it asserts, marks a zenith in the scope of such declarations of state land, further exacerbating tensions in the region.



This announcement comes on the heels of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government approving the construction of over 3,400 new settler homes earlier this month, drawing swift rebuke from both the United Nations and the Palestinian Authority. The escalating expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank continues to undermine efforts for a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, further entrenching divisions and heightening instability in the region.

MENAFN25032024000045015687ID1108017483