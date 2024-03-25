Governments worldwide denounce act of terrorism that took place in Moscow

(MENAFN) Governments worldwide have swiftly denounced the heinous act of terrorism that unfolded at the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow, resulting in a devastating loss of life and injuring over 100 individuals. The international community has rallied to express solidarity with the Russian people and extend condolences to the victims and their families, while unequivocally condemning the perpetrators responsible for the senseless violence.



President Miguel Diaz-Canel of Cuba joined the chorus of condemnation, denouncing the "monstrous terrorist act" and offering heartfelt condolences to the Russian government and citizens. Similarly, Milorad Dodik, president of the Republic of Srpska in Bosnia-Herzegovina, condemned the attack as an affront to humanity and emphasized the collective responsibility to combat terrorism.



President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela echoed the sentiments of solidarity and support, condemning the "atrocious armed attack" and expressing confidence in Russia's resilience in the face of adversity. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan reiterated the nation's unwavering stance against terrorism, emphasizing the imperative of global cooperation in combating this scourge.



Bolivian President Luis Arce echoed the sentiments of global condemnation, emphasizing the need for collective action to address the threat posed by terrorism. The tragic events in Moscow have underscored the universal condemnation of terrorism and the urgent need for coordinated efforts to safeguard global peace and security.



As the investigation into the attack continues, the international community remains united in its resolve to stand with Russia and support efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice. The outpouring of condolences and condemnation from global leaders reaffirms the shared commitment to upholding fundamental values of peace, security, and respect for human life in the face of terrorism.

