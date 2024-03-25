Kate Middleton reveals undergoing chemotherapy over cancer diagnosis

(MENAFN) In a poignant revelation, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, has disclosed that she is undergoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer after being diagnosed in the "early stages." The announcement follows weeks of speculation surrounding Middleton's absence from public life and royal duties, fueling rumors and conspiracy theories.



In a heartfelt video statement released on Friday, Middleton disclosed that despite initial beliefs that her condition was non-cancerous, further post-operative testing revealed the presence of cancer. Consequently, her medical team advised her to commence a course of preventative chemotherapy, which she began last month. While she did not divulge the specific type of cancer, Middleton assured the public that she is "well and getting stronger every day."



Addressing her prolonged absence from public engagements, Middleton acknowledged the challenges of explaining her diagnosis to her three children with Prince William and appealed for privacy as she undergoes treatment. Kensington Palace has indicated that no further details regarding Middleton's medical condition, including the specific form of cancer, will be shared with the public.



The revelation of Middleton's cancer diagnosis comes after her father-in-law, King Charles, also disclosed earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with cancer. Charles' diagnosis was detected during an examination for benign prostate enlargement, with Buckingham Palace refraining from disclosing the specific type of cancer.



Following Middleton's announcement, an outpouring of sympathy and support flooded in from various quarters, with United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressing his thoughts and solidarity with the Duchess of Cambridge and her family. Sunak commended Middleton's "tremendous bravery" in sharing her diagnosis publicly, emphasizing the importance of raising awareness and destigmatizing discussions surrounding cancer.



Middleton's revelation serves as a poignant reminder of the indiscriminate nature of cancer and underscores the importance of ongoing research, early detection, and access to comprehensive healthcare services. As she embarks on her journey of treatment and recovery, Middleton's courage and resilience inspire empathy and solidarity from individuals around the world.

MENAFN25032024000045015687ID1108017479