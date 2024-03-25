UNGA approves AI resolution

(MENAFN) In a historic move, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has unanimously approved the first global resolution focused on advancing and protecting human rights within the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies. Introduced by the United States and backed by over 120 countries, this non-binding resolution garnered support from all 193 United Nations member nations, signaling a collective commitment to establishing principles for the development and utilization of AI systems that prioritize safety, security, and trustworthiness.



The resolution underscores the potential risks posed by the improper or malicious design, deployment, and use of AI systems, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding human rights and fundamental freedoms in the face of rapid technological advancements. Recognizing the disparities in technological development among nations, particularly in developing countries, the UNGA acknowledges the challenges they face in keeping pace with innovation.



Prior to its adoption, United States Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, stressed the responsibility of the international community to govern AI technology in a manner that upholds humanity, dignity, and fundamental values. She emphasized the need to ensure that AI is developed and deployed with a focus on human rights, safety, and security, rather than allowing it to dictate human behavior.



This resolution represents a significant milestone in global efforts to shape the trajectory of AI development and address concerns surrounding its potential misuse. It comes amid a series of initiatives by governments worldwide to regulate AI technology, reflecting growing recognition of the need for ethical guidelines and frameworks to govern its use.



In parallel, the European Union recently passed landmark legislation aimed at regulating AI to ensure compliance with fundamental human rights while fostering innovation. Scheduled to come into force following final checks and endorsement by the European Council, this regulatory framework underscores the global momentum toward establishing responsible AI governance.



The adoption of this resolution by the UNGA underscores the importance of international cooperation and collaboration in addressing the complex challenges posed by AI technology. As the world navigates the evolving landscape of digital innovation, concerted efforts to uphold human rights and ethical principles in AI development are essential for fostering a more equitable and inclusive future.

