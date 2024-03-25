America condemns Moscow terrorist assault

(MENAFN) The White House has issued a strong condemnation in response to a devastating terrorist attack that unfolded outside Moscow, resulting in a significant loss of life and numerous injuries. The attack occurred at the Crocus City Hall, a concert venue northwest of the Russian capital, where masked gunmen opened fire and detonated explosives, causing widespread chaos and destruction.



Reports suggest that the attack has claimed the lives of at least a dozen individuals, with scores more wounded as a result of the violence and ensuing fire. Speaking at a briefing in Washington, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby expressed heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families, describing the incident as "terrible" and expressing solidarity with those affected by the tragedy.



Addressing concerns about the origins and motivations behind the attack, Kirby emphasized that there is currently no evidence linking the violence to any specific group or geopolitical conflict, particularly dismissing speculation about Ukrainian involvement. He also addressed previous security alerts issued by the United States Embassy in Russia, clarifying that while there had been prior warnings of potential threats, they were not directly related to the recent attack.



As Russian authorities scramble to respond to the crisis, reports indicate that a significant portion of the Crocus City Hall complex has been engulfed in flames, with emergency services and special forces deployed to the scene. Helicopters have reportedly been dispatched to aid in firefighting efforts, highlighting the severity of the situation and the urgency of the response.



In the aftermath of this tragic event, the international community stands united in condemning terrorism in all its forms and reaffirming its commitment to combating violent extremism. The United States, along with its allies and partners, remains ready to assist Russia in any way possible as authorities work to investigate the attack, bring perpetrators to justice, and support those affected by this senseless act of violence.

