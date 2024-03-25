UK state press wants to develop its very own AI

(MENAFN) The United Kingdom's national broadcaster, the BBC, has revealed plans to embark on the creation of its own artificial intelligence (AI) model, leveraging its extensive text archives in a bid to enhance its production processes. This announcement follows remarks made earlier this month by Rhodri Davies, the BBC's director of nations, who indicated the broadcaster's contemplation of developing an AI program. However, the decision whether to pursue this endeavor independently or in collaboration with external entities remains under consideration.



In a statement reported by Reuters, a spokesperson for the BBC confirmed the organization's intentions to harness its rich repository of 80 years' worth of audio, video, and text content to train the proposed AI model. Emphasizing the internal utilization of the model's output, the broadcaster clarified that it has no intentions of sharing the developed technology with third parties.



Nevertheless, reports from the Financial Times, citing sources within the BBC, suggest that the broadcaster may be exploring potential partnerships to grant access to its extensive library for the development of language models by external companies. While these claims have been refuted by the BBC, which denies any existing agreements for commercial use of its archives, they underscore the potential for collaboration between media organizations and AI developers.



The BBC's foray into AI development aligns with a broader trend in the media landscape, where several major organizations have capitalized on the value of their journalistic archives by entering into agreements with tech companies like OpenAI to support the training of AI programs. This convergence of media and technology reflects the evolving strategies of traditional media outlets to adapt to the digital era and harness the power of AI to innovate and streamline content production processes.



As the BBC navigates the complexities of AI development and grapples with questions of data privacy and commercialization, its endeavors underscore the pivotal role of technology in shaping the future of media production and consumption. With vast archives at its disposal, the BBC's exploration of AI presents both opportunities and challenges as it seeks to maintain its position as a leading source of news and entertainment in the digital age.

