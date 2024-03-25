America intends on prohibiting LGBTQ flags from embassies

(MENAFN) In a move that has stirred controversy and sparked debate, American embassies worldwide will reportedly be prohibited from flying LGBTQ flags, along with banners representing Progress or Black Lives Matter, throughout the summer. According to Bloomberg reports, the White House consented to this restriction as part of negotiations to secure the passage of a USD1.2 trillion spending bill through Congress, ensuring the continued operation of the United States government until September 30, the end of the 2024 fiscal year.



The spending bill, which was approved on Friday morning, has drawn criticism from some Republican lawmakers who argue that it excessively funds Democratic priorities while stripping away policy leverage from the House of Representatives. House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, has touted the inclusion of the flag amendment as a significant victory, positioning it as a triumph against what he perceives as Democratic overreach.



Meanwhile, Democrats have condemned the prohibition, framing it as discriminatory and indicative of the Republican Party's hostility towards LGBTQ Americans. Congressman Ritchie Torres of New York lambasted the GOP for exploiting divisive issues at the expense of marginalized communities, characterizing their actions as extremist and harmful.



According to sources familiar with the deal, the ban on LGBTQ flags applies exclusively to embassy flagpoles and does not extend to POW-MIA banners, which are traditionally flown to honor missing prisoners from the Vietnam War. Additionally, the prohibition does not impede embassy officials from displaying such banners for personal use. It is worth noting that this ban is temporary and will expire concurrently with the spending bill on September 30.



The decision to restrict the display of LGBTQ flags at embassies marks a departure from previous administrations' approaches. While the Obama administration and Hillary Clinton's tenure at the State Department embraced the Pride flag, the Trump administration limited official flagpoles to the national flag but did not prohibit embassies from independently flying LGBTQ banners. The current prohibition signals a temporary halt to this practice, raising questions about the intersection of politics, diplomacy, and LGBTQ rights on the global stage.

