(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Botafogo, led by owner John Textor, has set its sights on hiring Quique Setién, previously with Barcelona, as its new coach.
Globo Esporte reports that this move follows an extensive search for the right candidate.
The Spanish football manager Setién , available since leaving Villarreal in September, matches Textor's preference for an offensive gameplay style.
His approach fits perfectly with the "Botafogo Way," a plan to boost the team's success both in Brazil and globally.
The search began after the club dismissed Tiago Nunes on February 22. Interim coach Fábio Matias has since steered the team to six victories and a draw, ensuring a spot in the Conmebol Libertadores group phase.
Setién, 65, boasts a diverse coaching background, having led teams such as Poli Ejido, Equatorial Guinea's national team, Logroñés, Lugo, Las Palmas, Real Betis, and notably, Barcelona, before his time at Villarreal.
According to experts, negotiations with Setién are in their initial phase. Textor is keen on aligning Botafogo with Setién's vision, seeing him as vital to the club's future ambitions.
Background
The potential hiring of Quique Setién as Botafogo's head coach is significant for the club's future.
His offensive playstyle and focus on ball possession are in line with owner John Textor's vision, promising to bring a dynamic and engaging football style.
Setién's rich coaching background, including his time at Barcelona, offers invaluable international experience that could boost Botafogo's performance both locally and globally.
This move is part of a broader transformation under Textor's leadership, aiming to rejuvenate the club and signal a commitment to success.
Setién's knack for player development and tactical innovation could enhance Botafogo's squad, providing a competitive edge in Brazilian football's tough landscape.
Setién's appointment represents a strategic effort to fulfill Botafogo's ambitions and marks a significant step forward for the club and its supporters.
