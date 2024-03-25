               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
US Valkyrie Drone Swarms Taking Clearer, Cheaper Shape


3/25/2024 6:13:55 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) US firm Kratos is expanding its XQ-58 Valkyrie drone family to five variants, underscoring the shift toward more cost-effective, mass-producible combat drones in a new age of conflict increasingly driven by rapid advancements in autonomous warfare technologies, The Warzone reported .

The XQ-58 is designed as a loyal wingman controlled by a parent aircraft, capable of scouting, defensive fire or absorbing enemy fire and can also operate as part of a swarm without direct pilot control.

The complete XQ-58 family now includes an Increment 1 or Valkyrie A variant with B, C and D versions. The Warzone notes that the XQ-58A has a cruising speed of Mach 0.72, can fly up to 45,000 feet above sea level, has a maximum range of approximately 3,000 miles and is runway-independent, offering additional operational flexibility.

Kratos has been working to strike an affordable balance between costs and capabilities for mass production as it bids on the next round of the US Air Force's Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program.

The company aims to reduce the XQ-58's price to US$2 million per unit, comparable or even less than some missiles. It notes that the XQ-58A's current unit cost is approximately $5.5 million, including all required test, launch and support equipment. Kratos has estimated the cost of the Valkyrie Version B at $4 million per aircraft, with a total cost estimate of 100 aircraft.

However, Kratos CEO Eric DeMarco says he could not provide cost information about the C and D variants for competitive reasons, the Warzone reported. The report says Kratos is also working toward a cost of approximately $800 per pound for an Off-Board Sensing Station System type configuration.

The Warzone says military aircraft typically cost $2,500 per pound, meaning the XQ-58 can be comparatively cheaper. This cost refers to everything that goes into the aircraft, including materials, engines and mission systems divided by its gross weight.

