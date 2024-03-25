US Valkyrie Drone Swarms Taking Clearer, Cheaper Shape

The wars in Ukraine and Gaza have cemented drones as a mainstay of modern warfare, transforming them from bespoke counterterrorism tools to a ubiquitous feature of the modern battlefield.

In a Vox article this month , Joshua Keating points out that the key US takeaway from the Ukraine and Gaza wars is that with drones, the advantage doesn't necessarily go to the one with the more advanced models but to the side that can cheaply build, field and replace them in mass.

Keating mentions that both sides in the Ukraine war are using artificial intelligence (AI) to increase the lethality of their drones. He notes both Russia and Ukraine are fielding autonomous weapons on a limited level while the conflict is accelerating their development.



He also says the Pacific theater would require more advanced and expendable drones with greater range, autonomy and endurance to penetrate China's anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) systems at standoff ranges.

Keating states that large fleets of drones will likely accelerate the US military's adoption of AI for potentially thousands of autonomous drones to operate in a contested electromagnetic and cyber environment.

In line with those developments, the US has unveiled initiatives to harness the military advantage of swarms of cheap, expendable and easily replaceable drones. Such endeavors include the Replicator and Autonomous Multi-Domain Adaptive Swarms-of-Swarms (AMASS) projects.

In September 2023, Asia Times reported that the US Department of Defense (DOD) had unveiled the Replicator Program, a strategy to rapidly advance the fielding of attritable autonomous platforms in air, land and sea domains. The program aims to counter China's rising military capabilities and is expected to have an aggressive 18 to 24-month deployment timeline.

The program envisions a shift towards human-operated systems working in concert with autonomous systems. Recent advancements in AI, mesh networks and grand networking capabilities will facilitate autonomous, decentralized functioning, even in limited bandwidth conditions.

In February 2023, Asia Times reported on the US DOD's AMASS project to develop autonomous drone swarms capable of being launched from sea, air and land to overwhelm enemy air defenses.

The project aims to create the ability to deploy and control many independent drones to eliminate an adversary's defensive systems, such as air defense, artillery, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) equipment.

AMASS is expected to utilize autonomous drone swarms with diverse sensors and weapons to perform military actions in contested environments. The primary focus of the project is apparently to deter or defeat a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan. The project has been granted a budget of $78 million and a single private contractor is expected to be awarded the project.

However, adopting drone swarms as an established combat arm presents various technical and bureaucratic challenges.

This month, Asia Times noted that drone technology faces a significant challenge in balancing computing power with payload size and mission duration. If drones' computing capabilities are increased, it might reduce the mission time or increase the payload capacity.

It is essential to balance accurate ground stations and fast data processing to make sense of the information gathered by drone sensors. As the number of drones in a swarm increases, too many signals competing for the same bandwidth can cause problems, making it difficult to operate efficiently.