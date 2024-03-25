               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Hints Of A Yuan Versus Yen Currency War


(MENAFN- Asia Times) TOKYO – The costs of a chronically weak yen just grew by US$18 trillion as China's economy, Asia's biggest, may be joining the race to the bottom.

It's still unclear if the drop in the Chinese exchange rate that began Friday is the start of a trend that would surely rock global markets or just a fluke. But the correlation with the Japanese yen's decline is hard to ignore.

To be sure, President Xi Jinping's team threw markets a lifeline on Monday. The People's Bank of China signaled that the yuan might not be about to plunge with a slightly higher-than-expected daily reference rate of 7.0996 per dollar. That's the biggest strengthening bias since November .

Even so, many analysts think the PBOC may be finally losing tolerance with Japan allowing the yen exchange rate to drop so far with little blowback in Washington – particularly as China struggles to keep economic growth as close to its 5% target as possible.

Chinese authorities don't announce weaker-than-expected daily fixing levels in a vacuum. The decision on Friday to fix the yuan rate lower as the yen was sliding anew hardly seems a coincidence.

“After Friday's fireworks with the PBOC nudging the yuan weaker, markets have run with it,” says Sean Callow, senior currency strategist at Westpac.

Are the beggar-thy-neighbor currency strategies of the past returning to China's $18 trillion economy?

Economist Brad Setser, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, speaks for many when he observes that Friday's hint still“leaves the 'why now' question unanswered.”

Only time will tell. Odds are, Xi and Premier Li Qiang would prefer to keep any weakening in the yuan orderly. Unleashing panic in currency circles – and in a US election year – hardly seems in Beijing's best interest.

Already, presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump is threatening 60% taxes on all Chinese imports and has even suggested 100% tariffs . US President Joe Biden, meanwhile, might engage in his own race to the bottom in a who can be more anti-China contest on the campaign trail.

Look no further than the overwhelming bipartisan support for banning ByteDance's TikTok app on national security grounds.

In this context, says economist Robin Brooks at the Brookings Institution, Sino-US trade tensions could be seen as yuan-negative.“You can think of a tariff as a negative” in“terms of a trade shock on a country like China. So, it's a perfectly rational response for markets to price a stronger US dollar and weaker RMB, in this case. Market behavior is entirely in line with what theory would prescribe.”

Yet the specter of a weaker yuan could be a game-changer on a number of levels. The fallout in Washington could be considerable. Just about the only thing Biden's Democrats and Republicans loyal to Trump agree on is tightening the screws on China.

