(MENAFN) According to a report by the Financial Times, United States officials have been urging Ukrainian military leaders to halt their strikes on Russian oil infrastructure, cautioning that such actions could lead to global energy price increases. The concern, as outlined in the British newspaper, stems from worries within the White House that these attacks could impact Joe Biden's re-election prospects, particularly with rising petrol prices already posing challenges.



Sources cited by the Financial Times revealed that the White House has expressed frustration over what it perceives as bold Ukrainian drone attacks targeting Russian refineries, terminals, and other oil facilities. With Biden facing a potentially challenging re-election battle, the prospect of surging pump prices adds further pressure.



Bob McNally, a former White House energy adviser, highlighted the significance of energy prices during election years, noting that rising fuel costs can deeply concern sitting American presidents.



The attacks on Russian oil infrastructure, reportedly carried out by Ukrainian security agencies including the SBU and GUR, have drawn direct warnings from Washington to senior Ukrainian officials. Despite Kiev's justifications citing the disruption of fuel supplies to frontline troops and economic blows to Moscow, United States officials remain apprehensive about the broader consequences.



The Financial Times also suggests that these strikes may serve as a symbolic gesture, bringing the conflict closer to Moscow and potentially influencing Washington's approval of proposed aid packages for Ukraine, totaling USD60 billion.

