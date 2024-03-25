Children's Creativity Center In Fuzuli Sparked Broad Interest - Kazaid Chairman Of Board

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The initiative to establish the Kurmangazy Children's CreativityCenter in Fuzuli has resonated widely, said Arken Arystanov, KazAIDChairman of the Board, at a briefing for foreign journalists, Azernews reports.

"On the directive of the head of state, one of our privatecompanies, BI Group, undertook the construction of a Children'sCreativity Center in Fuzuli as part of our support for constructionefforts in Karabakh. This initiative was facilitated withassistance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the KazakhAgency for International Development. The idea to establish thechildren's center emerged three years ago during discussionsbetween President Ilham Aliyev and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, BI Group completed the construction within a year project has generated significant interest, leading to numerousinquiries from Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, and African Union nations, we are evaluating this experience," he remarked.

He stated that this is a really promising project that could beexpanded to other countries.

"To achieve this, we aim to engage in discussions with ourcounterparts from the Azerbaijani agency, AIDA, and the Turkishagency, TIKA, to jointly develop similar programs," Arystanovadded.

The chairman also stressed KazAID's interest in enhancingcollaboration with the Azerbaijani Agency for InternationalDevelopment (AIDA), particularly within the framework of theOrganization of Turkic States (OTS).