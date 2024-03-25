News agency reports China urging Ukraine to abandon ‘sponsors of war’ slant

(MENAFN) According to sources cited by Reuters, Ukraine is contemplating the elimination of its 'international sponsors of war' list under pressure from China and possibly other nations. The list, established in 2022 and hosted on Ukraine's National Agency on Corruption Prevention website, identifies foreign businesses suspected of indirectly supporting Russia's war efforts.



While the list carries no legal consequences, it aims to tarnish corporate reputations and compel companies to sever ties with Russia. Notable entities such as PepsiCo, P&G, Yves Rocher, and Unilever are among those currently included. China holds the highest representation on the list, with 14 entities listed.



Reuters' report suggests that China's influence is significant, although other countries, including France, Austria, and Hungary, may have also exerted pressure on Ukraine regarding certain entries. For instance, France reportedly raised concerns over the inclusion of Auchan and Leroy Merlin, while there is a broader dissatisfaction with the presence of entities from nations supporting Ukraine on the list.

