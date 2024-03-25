Subway Operation Resumed In Kharkiv After Blackout

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After a blackout caused by Russian strikes, the subway has resumed operation in Kharkiv, with trains running every 20 minutes.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Our power engineers have done the seemingly unimaginable, and we have been able to launch the subway. The subway is running on all lines, with a 20-minute interval. I thank all those involved, both power engineers and transport workers, for their excellent work!" the mayor wrote.

As the press service of the city council clarified to the agency's correspondent, ground electric transport is not yet running.

As reported, on March 22, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and the region with S-300 and Iskander-M missiles. As a result of the attacks on the energy infrastructure, the city was left without power.

Since March 25, blackout schedules have been implemented in Kharkiv and some districts of the region.